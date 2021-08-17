A couple of years back, Adidas caught our attention when it announced its partnership with Parley for the Oceans. This collaboration brought about sustainable footwear that uses recycled plastic and other reusable materials. A few months ago, the 4DFWD made its debut and now we have a new model called the 4DFWD Pulse.

You can think of it as a spin-off of the original with enough tweaks to warrant a lineup of its own. It borrows just enough elements from the original but introduces a new silhouette and a more affordable price point. Although it may seem like a downgrade of sorts, these running shoes still pack the brand’s latest technology.

Adidas assures us that its eco-friendly initiative is not lost in the process. As such, the 4DFWD Pulse features the company’s Primegreen textile for the upper. It may not feel like the sock-like Primeknit on the original, but it provides a snug yet comfortable fit.

Years of running data give us the 4D midsole, which helps improve performance during your run. The activewear manufacturer uses a proprietary 3D printing system TO create the distinct lattice patterns you see on the heel cradle.

The angle is precision-engineered to cushion every impact and push you forward with every step. Then there’s the high-traction rubber outsole that grips almost every surface. The 4DFWD Pulse uses a lace closure system and features the Adidas badge on the tongue.

Three Stripes branding are visible on the midfoot section of the upper in both medial and lateral sides. A textured overlay on the heel counter extends all the way up to the heel tab. You can get the 4DFWD Pulse in four colorways.

Images courtesy of Adidas