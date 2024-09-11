Following in the success of its Bullet 02 flashlight, Slughaus is back with another amazing torch, the Bullet 04. It’s an upgraded version with a slightly bigger build, but packs versatile features for everyday use.

This is a compact powerhouse of a flashlight offering 400 lumens of illumination in High, 100 lumens in Low, and also in Strobe. It uses a CRE LED light boasting a lifetime of 50,000 to 100,000 hours and runs on a 16820 li-ion 650mAh rechargeable battery. It’s USB-C rechargeable with the charging port securely hidden under the quick-release magnetic tail cap. An indicator light blinks red when the battery is low and glows green when fully charged.

The Bullet 04 offers four hours of uninterrupted illumination under Low and an hour under High mode. Its standout feature is the telescopic zoom control that lets you get close to the action when needed. A textured grip on the handle lets you adjust the beam for a focused, long distance illumination, or for wide beam when in closed quarters.

Moreover, Slughaus equipped this EDC with strong neodymium magnets which has an incredibly powerful pull force of 10 pounds. It can literally carry a large hammer despite its compact and portable size. This torch is merely 2.95″ long and 0.83″ thick. It’s the ideal size to wear as a pendant or attach to a key ring without adding heft or bulk.

The Bullet 04 is also built to handle the outdoors with a robust and durable sleek construction that’s IPX-5 weatherproof. It can survive the harshest of weather conditions even a downpour. Its aerospace-grade aluminum alloy shell is resilient to extreme temperatures, ensuring you have a sturdy and reliable torch every time.

Images courtesy of Slughaus