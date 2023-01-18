The minimalist Parachute Leather Sling Chair may look just like any piece of furniture with its simple design. But its simplicity lies its beauty.

This chair is “understatedly cool” and is a heritage-influenced piece. It is reminiscent of 1950s Spanish furniture with its sleek, solid frame crafted from sustainably-sourced oak and premium vegetable-tanned leather. The leather will age gracefully and stretch and conform to your shape over time so you get the perfect and comfortable seat suited for your form.

The Parachute Leather Sling Chair comes in a modern silhouette though with its low-slung design. As such, it’s best used when you’re lounging or sitting back to relax with a cup of coffee in hand or with your fave drink. This furniture would go well placed on the terrace or the patio. Even in a shaded garden where you can take a breather and enjoy your view.

Handcrafted to perfection in Vietnam, this lounge chair also used nylon furniture glides with leather set in a chestnut hue. It only used a single hide of leather for the seat and sling back. It is joined together by fitting through slats in the frame and then attached by a dowel inserted into the stitches to secure it in place.

The Parachute Leather Sling Chair comes in a comfortable size of 33″W x 33″D x 30″H. It has a seat depth of 20″ and a seat height of 13″ while the leg height is 0.25″. Diagonally it measures 42″ and weighs 24.95kg. To clean the wood, it’s best to use a damp cloth with mild dish soap and avoid direct exposure to sunlight as it could darken portions of the leather.

Images courtesy of Parachute