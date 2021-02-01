For many people, summer is their favourite time of year. Whether it’s because of all of the fun outdoors activities that are available during summer, or simply because they don’t need to cope with the cold that comes with winter, summertime seems to be a time everyone is looking forward to.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cons to summer. The heat can be incredibly difficult to deal with at times, and it can even be dangerous. So, there are a few essential items that are sure to make your next summer even better.

Air conditioning system

Many people shy away from installing an air conditioning system because it can be slightly pricey. However, when you look at it as an investment, rather than just a product, you’ll see that the pros outweigh the cons by far. As global warming has worsened, summers have gotten increasingly hotter.

A few years back, you could just turn the fan on when the heat got too intense, and your problems would be solved. Now, air conditioning systems seem to be the only things that can make your home liveable during summer’s peak.

With so many people staying at home, it’s more vital than ever to have our homes comfortable and cool when it gets hot. Have a look at different residential HVAC systems to see what they can offer you.

Inflatable pool

Pools are great, especially during summer. Unfortunately, not everyone has enough space for a pool. That’s why inflatable pools are a great alternative. You may not be able to actually swim in them or dive into them, but sitting in them is sure to cool you off on a hot summer’s day.

Plus, they’re transportable and come in a variety of different sizes, so you can use them even if you just have a small yard or balcony. Just be sure you know how to properly store your inflatable pool once summer is over.

Summer recipes

While hearty meals like soup or stews are great for winter, they don’t necessarily scream summer. It’s a good idea to start saving any summer recipes you may want to try. Keep in mind that summer recipes aren’t all salads and sandwiches – fish will also be a nice light meal during summer, and for something heavier but still fresh and summery, you can try using a meater block for the perfect steak. It’s also a good idea to have a pile of ice lolly recipes stored somewhere.

Sunscreen

Yes, yes. What a boring thing to include on a summer must-haves list. But, as we all know, the boring things are often the most important ones. No one wants to spend summer dealing with sunburn, not to mention all the negative effects that sun-exposure without sunscreen can have on your skin’s health.

It is recommended to wear sunscreen during winter, and even indoors, but very few people actually do that. At the very least, you should wear sunscreen whenever you’re going out during the summer – even if it’s just for five minutes, and even if it’s overcast.