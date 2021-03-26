In general, carmakers offer most of the models in their lineup with various trims and colors. Occasionally, popular vehicles in their catalog receive exclusive variants, which also have limited production numbers. Although the latter was not implied, Land Rover introduces the Carpathian Edition for the 2022 Defender 90 V8 and 110 V8.

We’re big fans of darker tones on automobiles and it seems Land Rover is too. The Carpathian Editions of the 2022 Defender V8s are receiving a special paint combination to establish its premium status among the pack. As the name suggests, the roof is in Narvik Black to contrast the Carpathian Grey metallic paint.

Moreover, Land Rover applies a satin protective film to keep the actual paint job in pristine condition. This also gives it a stunning semi-matte finish. The 2022 Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is the first to sport a tailgate since the series received a major redesign recently.

Exterior elements that are sure to please owners include Carpathian Gloss skid pans, Satin Black tow eyes, and front grille bar. Other noteworthy changes from the regular option are the special Carpathian Edition badging finishes.

This 4×4 sits on four 22-inch Style 5098 5-spoke wheels in Gloss Black with Xenon Blue brake calipers. The 2022 Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is powered by a 5.0-liter P525 supercharged V8 engine. Land Rover says it’s capable of 518 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm with 461 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, testing lists a top speed of 149 mph. The posh cabin features a heated suedecloth steering wheel, 14-way heated seats upholstered in Windsor leather, suedecloth, Dinamica, and Robustec. This makes the 2022 Defender V8 Carpathian Edition a luxurious sight to behold and a pleasure to drive.

Images courtesy of Land Rover