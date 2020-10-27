In order to stand out from the sea of options available when it comes to wristwatches, some brands opt to stick with unique themes. There are those who focus on the movement’s accuracy, while others choose to stick with premium materials and craftsmanship. After all, building one takes skill and an eye for detail. One such company that makes its mark in the watchmaking industry is REC Watches. Its latest – the RNR – embodies elements from an iconic SUV.

We mean that in a literal sense given that each RNR sources its material from a classic Land Rover. As REC points out, the initials stand for “Road Not Required” which is actually fitting. After all, the vehicles that roll out of the British marques factories are tough enough to tackle most off-road challenges. Thus, it’s only fitting that timepiece that it inspired is as rugged yet remains stylish to a certain degree.

The formula REC follows regularly gives us automotive enthusiasts a good reason to invest in their wares. There are two versions available: The RNR Beach Runner and the RNR R.O.C.K Fighter. Although both share some similarities, the Land Rover where it salvages the materials from are different. The former gets it from a 1981 Series III and the latter gets it from a 2003 Defender.

The stainless-steel square case and round dial combine for a retro aesthetic. Next-up is the dial which the manufacturer crafted out of various sections of a Land Rover. Despite the visual differences, both RNR models use a Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement. As with most collections available form REC, the watches are a must-have for motoring enthusiasts and watch collectors alike.

Images courtesy of REC Watches