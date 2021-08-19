A month ago, Lamborghini fans got wind of the company’s plans to finally bid goodbye to the Aventador lineup. To commemorate the final production run of the supercar, we have the highly tuned LP780-4 Ultimae edition. What followed was a lot of speculation as to what comes next. To our surprise, it’s none other but the return of a legend — the Countach LPI 800-4.

Close to 2,000 examples of the Countach were in circulation before the Diablo took over as its successor. While others suggest Lamborghini might have something in development, this retro revival answers a question we all have in mind.

What could cutting-edge technology improve upon the original and how would it perform against the competition? Thankfully, Lamborghini can now answer that question with the 2022 Countach LPI 800-4. Let’s start with the powertrain, which is surprisingly a hybrid one at that.

In 2017, the Italian automaker shared a glimpse into its all-electric future with the Terzo Millenio concept. Fast-forward to 2021 and it inches closer to that goal with the Countach LPI 800-4 revisit. Taking cues from the Sián FKP 37, it’s packing a 6.5-liter V12 engine with a capacitor-powered 48V electric motor.

This setup combines for a total output of 802 horsepower which courses to all four wheels via a 7-speed automated manual transmission. On paper, it dictates a top speed of 221 mph and a 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.8 seconds.

Lamborghini is doing a stellar job retaining the aggressive silhouette while adding some aesthetic tweaks reflecting its modern stature. Even the sophisticated interior reflects that with its digital instrument cluster and infotainment package. The 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 is such a big hit as all 112 units are already spoken for.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini