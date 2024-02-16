Triumph remains an excellent marque if you are after a modern motorcycle with a classic vibe. The manufacturer regularly updates its lineup and this year welcomes a new entry to its adventure bike fleet. Sportier options might be more appealing in general, but a two-wheeler designed for comfort during long rides like the 2024 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is just as cool.

The series has more than one variant to offer, but you might as well splurge for the flagship if budget permits. The Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer comes in Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green, and Matt Sandstorm paint jobs. In addition to its muscular yet sleek profile, the moto is configured to handle most types of terrain.

Triumph starts with a tubular steel frame and a bolt-on aluminum rear subframe paired with a twin-sided “Tri-Link” aluminum swingarm. Additional twin aluminum torque arms also figure into the build. For superior handling over various surfaces, it calls for a heavy-duty suspension system.

It’s comprised of 49 mm Showa semi-active damping USD forks with 8.66″ of travel and a Showa semi-active damping monoshock. The latter touts automatic electronic preload adjustment as well as an Active Preload Reduction function. Along with its spoked rims shod in Metzeler Karoo Street rubber, are Brembo Stylema brakes.

Each Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is outfitted with a 1,160 cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline three-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque. Completing the powertrain setup is a six-speed gearbox with Triumph shift assist technology and a stainless steel three-into-one header exhaust.

A 7″ TFT digital instrument display supports Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone. Other notable features of the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer include hill hold, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive corner lighting, ABS, traction control, blind spot radar, and cruise control, to name a few.

Images courtesy of Triumph