American professional surfer Kelly Slater is parting ways with his Hawaiian compound located on the most coveted street on the North Shore of Oahu at 61-785 Papailoa Road Haleiwa. The property sits on over half an acre of oceanfront lot, offering elegant living while “embracing the barefoot luxury of the North Shore.”

The exclusive 7,600 square-foot beachfront estate can easily be transformed into a beach resort for the new owners. Designed with both privacy and entertaining in mind, the property embraces wellness, an active lifestyle, and relaxation. It consists of a main home that runs along the shore and boasts beautiful views of the Pacific while offering access to 101 feet of beach.

The compound also has two large guest homes. The main residence and the guest houses are situated around an inner courtyard with a hot tub and infinity-edge pool. Together, the estate has six beds and 7.5 baths, with spacious terraces and outdoor lanais. Inside, Slater’s home boasts soaring ceilings and an expansive open floor plan offering stunning ocean views throughout the interior.

Likewise, floor-to-ceiling glass doors look out to tranquil lanais and mature tropical landscaping. The ocean views and the verdant grounds epitomize the Hawaiian ethos of indoor-outdoor living while seamlessly integrating the natural landscape.

Slater’s Hawaiian estate is situated along the esteemed Papailoa Road. Aside from its prestigious address, the property “offers an unparalleled experience of Hawai’i.” According to the listing at Deep Blue Hawaii, each sunset at the retreat “promises an exclusive showcase of nature’s splendor, and every moment spent in the gardens feels like an escape to a personal retreat.”

Images courtesy of Deep Blue Hawaii