Stevie Wonder’s former L.A. penthouse called “Villa del Cielo” is on the market for a whopping $21,000,000. Inspired by European design, it occupies the entire top floor of the Grand condo tower at 10445 Wilshire Boulevard with a direct elevator entry.

It boasts approximately 6,600-square-foot of bespoke, contemporary interior space with a massive 5,500 square feet of rooftop terrace for unrivaled entertainment. It hosts four bedrooms and six bathrooms with the interiors wrapped in seamless glass that look out to unparalleled 360-degree panoramic views of Los Angeles including the iconic Hollywood Sign, Downtown city skyline, Pacific ocean and beyond.

Villa del Cielo was last sold in 2021 for $5.5 million and underwent renovations including the addition of travertine stone floors and walls to the six bathrooms and 10-inch-wide European-white-oak flooring to the living areas. The kitchen also came upgraded with professional-grade Gaggenau appliances and high-end lighting fixtures throughout from Australia’s Articolo Studios.

The residence exudes warmth throughout and seamlessly balances the distinction between entertaining spaces and more peaceful bedrooms. The outdoor spaces, which approximately 3,000 square feet were added during the renovation, boast Brazilian Ipe decking. Meanwhile, the massive rooftop terrace deck includes an outdoor fireplace and clubhouse with full bar and bathroom.

Villa del Cielo boasts impeccable craftsmanship throughout with hand-painted Lime-washed walls rich with texture. Among other upgrades include Sonance stereo system and wide plank 10 European white oak flooring. The luxurious primary bathroom features a custom sculptural stone soaking tub, while the brushed bronze Hansgrohe AXOR Citterio fittings provide a touch of elegance.

The penthouse also has access to the building’s top-of-the-line fitness center, pool, and private event room. It has three parking spots and around the clock 24/7 security. According to the listing from The Agency, Villa del Cielo has low HOA dues that cover water, internet, and cable for peace of mind.

Images courtesy of The Agency