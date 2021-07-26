It seems unfair that track-only variants from the world’s leading supercar manufacturers have been getting all the attention. Despite the equal popularity of motorcycles, a majority of publications prefer to focus on automobiles instead. We hope that changes so rides like the 2022 RC 8C from KTM can blow us away. Since its debut in the 2017 season of the MotoGP.

While even many enthusiasts will shy away due to its usage limitations, those who crave pure power and performance will find it here. Since KTM is only producing 100 examples of the 2022 RC 8C, collectors are probably already lining up for one. In fact, it won’t be long before every unit is already spoken for.

Anyway, the Austrian sub-brand of Pierer Mobility AG is eager to promote its latest superbike as a race-ready beast. In fact, they say that the 2022 KTM RC 8C “is ultra-lightweight, bespoke track weapon designed with one simple purpose – to decimate lap times and stamp orange authority on the starting grid.”

Starting with the trellis frame, KTM is building it out of chromium-molybdenum steel. Krämer Motorcycles is likewise on board to craft this platform for those willing to harness its capabilities. The 2022 RC 8C weighs approximately 309 lbs thanks to GRP with carbon Kevlar bodywork.

Its 889-cc LC8c engine produces 128 horsepower with 74.5 lb-ft of torque and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. For superior cooling, the carbon fiber front fender features an air scoop that channels air to the radiator. In short, KTM equips the 2022 RC 8C with everything it needs to tackle the tracks.

Images courtesy of KTM