Pickup trucks are usually perceived as massive and muscular machines built for utility. Over the years, however, these platforms have become versatile passenger cars courtesy of double-cab configurations. Nonetheless, single-cab models are still just as popular. Meanwhile, a new startup is shaking up the EV scene with a compact and unique offering — the 2027 Slate Truck.

As reports reveal, the company already has three years of experience under its belt and plans to set up shop in Indiana. Interestingly enough, it appears Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will be one of the major stakeholders. Of course, it all boils down to the financial backing by the online retail giant’s founder.

Instead of directly competing with Tesla, the 2027 Slate Truck takes a novel approach. The standard expectation people have of all-electric mobility is cutting-edge automation and immersive digital experiences. The press release describes it as modular, fully customizable, and “analog.”

We are all spoiled by the conveniences of motorized systems. Hence, Slate Auto’s all-electric pickup truck is shipping with hand-crank windows, no infotainment head unit, and no exterior paint. These omissions equate to a more affordable price point.

As of this writing, the project cost of the 2027 Slate Truck should be below $20,000 (post federal tax credit). From a performance angle, it’s outfitted with a 150 kWh motor on the rear axle and a 52.8 kWh battery pack. A full charge should provide up to 150 miles of travel.

An optional high-capacity battery unit boosts the range up to 240 miles. The bed is five feet long, and the payload capacity is 1,400 lbs. while the towing capacity is around 1,000 lbs. Perhaps the coolest optional add-on is the 2027 Slate Truck SUV kit, which turns it into a fully enclosed five-seater.

