In 2019, a Swiss luxury watchmaker showed its support for a worthy cause with a special edition timepiece. Now, it’s already 2021, but Hublot continues its campaign for awareness against rhino poachers. Those who wish to help can do so via donations to the initiative or they can also grab the new 2021 Big Bang Unico SORAI. If we have $24,100 to spare then the latter would be our choice.

Sharing key design elements with its predecessor, Hublot is going for a different colorway this time around. As for the physical specifications, there are no changes here, which might be a good thing for those who missed out on the first.

However, the original beige shade of the Big Bang Unico SORAI is exclusive to its predecessor only. This time, we have a 45 mm case crafted out of micro-blasted and polished green ceramic. This gives it a matte surface that feels premium to the touch.

From what the images show, the caseband, pushers, and crown are in black for that two-tone aesthetic. The Green ceramic extends to the exhibition caseback which shows us the SORAI script printed on the sapphire crystal. Let’s circle back to the top and view the intricate open-work dial of the 2021 Big Bang Unico SORAI.

The chronograph two sub-dials arranged horizontally with an applique of the initiative’s Rhino logo on the left one. The date wheel is visible underneath with the window at 3 o’clock. Meanwhile, the hands, sub-dial edges, and minute track on the flange are in matching green.

Breathing life to the Big Bang Unico SORAI is the HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture self-winding movement. The power reserve is listed at 72 hours. Hublot ships it with two straps: A green fabric one and a fabric/silicone rubber in a camouflage print. Both come with black ceramic buckles.

Images courtesy of Hublot