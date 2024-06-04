Summer may be cookout season for most of us, but for others, it’s the best time to set sail on a leisure vessel. With a bit of hard work and controlled expenditures, we can eventually splurge on a personal watercraft at best or maybe a small to medium boat. However, not everyone can afford a superyacht like the Navetta 38.

These magnificent ships are usually designed and built from the ground up according to what the client wants. Shipyards like the Ferretti Group’s Custom Line subsidiary generally present a standard model which can then be personalized as needed to suit the tastes of whoever could afford to commission one.

This hull, in particular, was curated for Alberto Galassi, CEO of the multinational shipbuilding company that constructed the Navetta 38. As such, no expense was spared to ensure the exteriors and interiors were as bespoke as possible.

Spaces feel open and flow seamlessly courtesy of the generous use of glazing. The Navetta 38 measures 127 feet long with a beam that’s 26 feet wide. According to Custom Line, the volumes within the superstructure are adorned in premium natural materials and accented by various textures.

A must-see attraction aboard this striking motor yacht is the sky lounge. Wraparound full-height windows allow natural light to filter in and provide breathtaking views of the Navetta 38’s surroundings. the sun deck is a wonderful area to socialize.

Here you can find sunbeds, lounge chairs, and even a jacuzzi. Just below is the upper deck, where the wheelhouse, sky lounge, and an al-fresco dining area are located. Meanwhile, a full-beam beach club with folding terraces can be found aft of the main deck.

The Navetta 83 can accommodate up to 20 people across five guest cabins and four crew cabins. Propulsion is supplied by two MAN V12-1400CR engines rated at 1,400 horsepower each. It can reach a maximum speed of 15 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Images courtesy of Custom Line