Nokomis is a 25-acre waterfront oasis located at 967, 985 & 995 North Shore Road, Howe Island, 1000 Islands, Ontari. The property boasts a sprawling mansion, 2,700 feet of direct lake access, and custom double-slip boathouses with lifts among other luxuries.

This lakeside retreat overlooks the Bateau Channel on the St. Lawrence River and is listed for $9.4 million ($12.995 million CAD). Renowned Canadian architect Michael Preston, best known for lakefront homes that incorporate site-specific materials and forms, completed the property in 2022. It has a 8,742-square-foot main residence, multiple barns, a caretaker’s home or guesthouse, and a double-slip boat house.

Nokomis also has a covered boat port, a greenhouse, a chicken coop, and expansive landscaped gardens. Several buildings dot the estate that can be used as storage and there’s also an attached three-car garage off the motor court which offers an additional parking for 20 cars. Boasting five bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom and two half bathrooms, this residential property comes with state-of-the art home technology. These include geothermal climate control and a whole-home automatic generator.

Inside the main residence is a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-tier appliances, two opulent primary suites, two impressive home offices, and three grand fireplaces. The home boasts soaring ceilings adorned with intricate millwork throughout and offering multiple graceful walkouts.

Nokomis is tucked in a secured and gated expanse for the utmost in safety and privacy. It offers the idyllic setup for backyard BBQ or campouts at the timber-framed covered outdoor lounge area that overlooks a sandy beach. The outdoor area has a fireplace and a built-in BBQ/summer kitchen, a dry boathouse/workshop, and a second protected beach area perfect for accommodating float planes.

