Ten Thousand’s Versatile Shirt may just be your go-to everyday workout shirt. It’s designed to handle any activity from running, cycling, to strength training, while staying comfortable to wear.

This shirt offers the durability of a technical shirt while remaining stylish for everyday wear. There’s a reason why it’s named as such because it’s for multi-purpose use. Made from a combination of 84% polyester and 16% spandex, it’s re-engineered for enhanced comfort and performance.

It’s breathable, sweat wicking, and quick drying so it remains comfortable to wear no matter how sweaty you get. Ten Thousand’s Versatile Shirt also has a permanent silver ion-odor treatment called Odorblock. It’s a proprietary technology that harnesses the power of silver ions to neutralize odor-causing bacteria so it stays fresh in between washes.

Moreover, strategically-placed perforations offer superior breathability and flat lock seams eliminate chafing. Ten Thousand’s Versatile Shirt also comes in just the perfect fit for enhanced mobility. It is not too tight and not too loose, not too short and not too long.

Similar to their training shirts, it underwent thousands of data points, testing, and R&D to ensure an optimal fit. It was also put under rigorous testing to ensure it’s not just comfortable to wear but also strong and durable. It can stand up to at least 20,000 abrasions and 100 pounds of pressure per square inch.

This way, ensuring it can “get you to and through anything and everything.” Ten Thousand’s Versatile Shirt can easily become a staple piece of gear for any activity, from running and lifting to functional training and conditioning. It can handle anything thrown its way.

Images courtesy of Ten Thousand