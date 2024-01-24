Filson’s Shelter Cloth Waxed Anorak is a modern take on the classic waxed cotton protection incorporated with a hoodie for the ultimate outdoor wear. Its roots hark back to the ancient arctic, where anoraks were constructed from the skins of seals or caribou and then coated with fish or whale oil for water resistance.

But instead of using animal skins and fish oils, this trendy hooded pullover comes with the brand’s signature oil finish Shelter Cloth from England’s historic British Millerain. Then its shell is a sturdy, midweight 11-oz. fabric that’s been thoroughly saturated with heated, liquefied wax under high pressure to ensure the fabric’s water-resistance throughout not just on the surface.

Filson’s Shelter Cloth Waxed Anorak also provides enough breathing room via the quarter-length front zipper that also offers wind and rain protection when zipped up to the chin. It also has a zipper garage to prevent pinching. Its forearms come with an additional fabric layer of reinforcement for added durability and feature snap-adjustable cuffs for a custom fit.

Meanwhile, the side-seam zipper makes for an easy wear on/off of the pullover and the hem and hood are drawcord-adjustable for maximum wind protection. In terms of storage, it has a large kangaroo pocket in the center that also hides a zippered security pocket inside.

It’s not advisable to wash or dry clean the Filson’s Shelter Waxed Anorak because of its wax treatment. Instead, a damp cloth to brush it clean will suffice. This hooded pullover comes in a roomy fit to allow room for midweight layers underneath.

Images courtesy of Filson