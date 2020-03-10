The latest ride from Hyundai left us wanting more. Their striking all-electric concept is promising autonomous functionality for the future. Just when we are thinking that nothing else from the South Korean carmaker can make our jaws drop, something extraordinary comes up. The 2021 Genesis G80 is practically the definition of luxury on four wheels. Moreover, it’s hard to believe that this elegant ride hails from the same folks working on the Prophecy we were talking about earlier.

For those who are unaware, yes, Genesis is a sub-brand of Hyundai that produces high-end vehicles. This sporty sedan definitely oozes elements that usually come from certain European marques. Perhaps this is an intentional approach that delivers a stunning competitor from every angle. While there are some elements that remind us of the GV80 SUV, it is on a class of its own.

The exterior highlights its sleek dynamic shape with a huge grille that immediately draws your focus. From the images we have seen, the glow from the daytime running lights adds a nice touch. Overall, we are looking at one curvaceous form that promises performance and comfort. Genesis has yet to share details about the powertrain configuration of the G80, but we have some ideas.

There are two possible candidates: a 2.5-liter 290 horsepower four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter V6 at 350 horsepower. Transmission might be an 8-speed automatic, but nothing is certain for now. Another showstopper lies in wait inside the cabin as we are greeted by a massive 14.5-inch infotainment display. This adds a modern touch to the otherwise stern dark tones of the interior components. The 2021 Genesis G80 could be seeing a late 2020 release.

Images courtesy of Genesis