It’s no secret that we have this crazy fascination with a certain supercar from a renowned carmaker. Moreover, especially when it also comes in the iconic Gulf Oil livery to remind us of its motorsports pedigree. Late in 2020, the Blue Oval teased us with an exclusive run of the 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection. Only 40 units will be on offer, which automatically makes the vehicles under this banner highly collectible.

To our surprise, the acclaimed American marque quickly reminds everyone that it manufactures more than just Mustangs. Not that there’s anything wrong with its popular pony car platform in the first place. What sets the 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection apart from other special editions is the level of customizations available for the buyer. We hope to see one in our favorite livery later on.

Perhaps just as a small but significant teaser, we’re getting our first glimpse of what is possible. The 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection that was unveiled sports a stealthy coat of Shadow Black. For a bit of contrast, they’re giving it a Competition Orange accents on top of the racing stripe. Sources were quick to point out this particular example is a collaboration with Multimatic.

This 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection also gets black alloy wheels with Brembo brakes all around. So far, we’re loving this colorway which gives off an aggressive vibe. Little is known about the powertrain but it will likely match what the regular GTs have. That is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine good for 660-horsepower with 550 lb-ft of torque.

