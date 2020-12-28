After some recent releases, it appears Ducati’s 2020 run is not yet over. Consumers who are still shopping around for something exclusive might be in luck. The company presents the XDiavel Black Star which is on its way to the United States and Canada next year. Aside from its exclusive colorway, all 50 units will feature a number plate so you can tell its from a special series. So, what makes this model so special.

According to Ducati, the XDiavel Black Star takes everything that makes the sports bike platform great and tweaks it to add more comfort. Thus, we have a striking dynamic profile that promises performance and power with more relaxing ergonomics. Some of you who normally go for cruisers will enjoy the overall feel of the machine.

Its most notable enhancement is the riding position which comes from the placement of the footpegs and the seat. However, owners can always make adjustments with the help of Ducati’s collection of first-party accessories. It flaunts a gloss black frame and wheels with XDiavel Black Star graphics. Overall, there is a stealthy vibe from the dominant black/grey tones with minimal hints of red and silver for contrast.

The XDiavel Black Star ships with a Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine. This grants the bike a maximum output of 152 horsepower at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque rating of 92.9 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm. To keep you safe, the bike relies on a combination of its Ducati Traction Control system with ABS Cornering, Bosch (IMU) electronics, Ducati Power Launch, and more. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next moving forward.

Images courtesy of Ducati