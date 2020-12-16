After recently paying tribute to the Sián FKP 37 with the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, Ducati is ready to showcase another of its own platforms. The Bologna, Italy-based company presents the 2021 Monster and promises a substantial number of upgrades over the older model. The new sports bike draws elements from the 1993 version but does not hesitate to introduce modern enhancements. As such, we’re looking at a revamped platform for fans to enjoy.

Ducati wants everyone to know that weight reduction was one of their goals for the 2021 Monster. In fact, its engineers are building the frame out of aluminum, thereby bringing it down to 336 lbs (dry). This makes it 39.6 lbs lighter than the Monster 821. From a design standpoint, it borrows some cosmetic aspects from the Panigale V4.

To keep riders comfortable even on longer trips, the seat boasts excellent ergonomics, improved cushioning, and more. Additionally, these maximize the feedback from the bike’s wheels, which many professionals find favorable. Further lightening the load are the alloy wheels.

Both are wearing Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber at 120/70 for the front and 180/55 at the back. You can have the peace of mind that it will perform admirably on either wet or dry surfaces. Of course, a pair of Brembo brakes are there for reliable performance and outstanding durability.

The lightweight frame of the 2021 Monster holds a 937-cc twin-cylinder Desmodromic Testastretta 11° engine. Ducati is rating the output at 111 horsepower with a torque of around 68 lb-ft. All we can say is that this appears to be another exciting and powerful ride from the Italian marque.

Images courtesy of Ducati