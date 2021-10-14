Apparently, all the hype surrounding the revival of the Countach has reignited a craze for the classic. Suddenly. the demand for vintage versions of the supercar is at a fever pitch, which is why some owners hope to cash in. Esteemed auction house RM Sotheby’s happens to have one – a 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ by Bertone.

When the Italian marque debuted the Countach back then, its aggressive stance was unlike any at the time. The avant-garde outline of its aerodynamic body was a huge hit among those who can afford one. Fast-forward to 2021 and the unveiling of the 2022 remake still evokes feelings of nostalgia for the original.

Thus, the sale of this 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ by Bertone is an opportunity of a lifetime for collectors. The murdered-out theme is a cool bonus for fans of darker tones as it extends to the interior as well. Leather upholstery and almost every surface sport the stealthy shade. Only the headliner and metal elements provide contrast to an otherwise blackout cockpit.

If you were wondering where the name Periscopio comes from, it refers to the rear-view mirror system. Since it’s almost impossible to look through the rear window due to the engine bay, Lamborghini uses a periscope-like system instead. A backup camera might help, but this hardly matters to anyone eager enough to buy one.

This 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ by Bertone packs a 3.9-liter V12 engine at 375 horsepower. We’re unsure if the seller actually tested this supercar on the tracks, but the top speed should be close to 200 mph in the right conditions. Only 150 examples exist which makes this unit even more desirable.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s