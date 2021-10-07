When prestigious carmakers unveil their latest launches, buyers usually get in touch with their dealerships to secure a reservation. Bespoke upgrades are often offered for those who want to show off their affluence. In some rare cases, manufacturers oblige clients who have unique requests. A good example would be this 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 reconstruction.

The supercar made its debut in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show. Since then, the model remains a favorite among collectors. In fact, even the world’s most renowned auctions rarely encounter sellers willing to part with their ride. Given the situation, it seems building one from scratch is the only way to go.

Gearheads are probably still reeling from Lamborghini’s announcement of the current-generation take on the Countach. Nonetheless, fans of the Italian marque would still rather pick the classic over the new one. 2021 is the 50th anniversary of the legendary original and what better way to celebrate than with an official remake of the Countach LP 500.

According to sources, someone with close ties to the company got the ball rolling in 2017. True to the characteristics of the animal on its emblem, Lamborghini did not back down from the challenge. This was a painstaking project involving studying blueprints of the vehicle and rummaging for parts from storage.

The chassis was built from the ground up, while the bodywork was all handmade. Pirelli was even producing the Cinturato CN12 tiles with some modern tweaks. Lamborghini declines to share details about the powertrain, but we can assume it will be as close as they can get to the Countach LP 500. To complete the build, it sports a coat of Giallo Fly Speciale.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini