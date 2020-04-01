10 Best Folding Pocket Knives from Perkin Knives

Best Folding Pocket Knives from Perkin Knives
1
Beautiful inside and out, this piece boasts an attractive turquoise handle and 200 layers of folded carbon steel. This drop point knife employs a liner lock mechanism for strength and security so you can get the job done efficiently and safely.
This folding pocket knife requires minimal maintenance and lasts for many uses. It uses genuine stainless Damascus steel that is not only sharp but also corrosion-resistant.
Specs
- Blade Type Drop Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Turquoise
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 3.0
- Handle Length (inches) 3.8
2
A true outdoorsman never goes out without his trusted blade and one that does a good job of not just lighting a fire but also skinning and cutting through catches. This trailing point knife does just that with a razor-sharp blade that’s easy enough to maintain and sharpen for future uses.
This piece is a folding hunting knife that like other Perkin Knives, uses a liner lock mechanism for security and precision cutting. It’s one high-quality knife that you want to get your hands on especially with its portable and ergonomic size but elegant and unique aesthetics.
Specs
- Blade Type Clip Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Camel Bone/Damascus Steel
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 3.5
- Handle Length (inches) 4.0
3
This is another elegant craftmanship from Perkin Knives collection that boasts a spear point blade ideal for just about any everyday tasks. It does great at stabbing but also for slicing and other general tasks.
Made from Damascus stainless steel blade and brass handle, this folding pocket knife is not just a beauty to behold but also carry. Its compact size makes it the ideal versatile tool for your daily DIY needs.
Specs
- Blade Type Drop Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Brass/Damascus Steel
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 3.0
- Handle length (inches) 4.0
4
Other than its Damascus stainless steel construction, this pocket folding knife boasts a unique design. It is inconspicuous enough as a knife thanks to its leaf-like folding mechanism.
Once it snaps shut one barely recognizes it as a sharp tool. This tool uses a non-locking mechanism but a slip joint for easy carry and simple usage.
Specs
- Blade Type Clip Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Damascus Steel
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Slip-Joint
- Blade Length (inches) 2.8
- Handle Length (inches) 3.5
5
An exquisite piece in terms of form factor and blade precision. This pocket knife boasts an attractive handle made from buffalo horn and Micarta, which gives it a good steady grip when in use. Its razor-sharp blade is of genuine Damascus stainless steel and uses a liner lock mechanism for safety and efficiency.
Specs
- Blade Type Drop Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Buffalo Horn/Micarta
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 3
- Handle Length (inches) 4
6
One look is all it takes for you to say yes to this attractive piece. The brass edgings and the delicate etching on the body of the handle adds an exquisite touch on this Laguiole type folding pocket knife. Best of all, the handle is made from burl wood, which makes it resistant to splitting and thus guaranteed for life.
Specs
- Blade Type Drop Point
- Blade Material Stainless Steel
- Handle Material Burl Wodd/Brass
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Slip Joint
- Blade Length (inches) 2.9
- Handle Length (inches) 4.1
7
This folding pocket knife boasts a steampunk appeal with the combination of wood and steel on the handle. It appears non-threatening but does a good job at cutting and slicing. Plus, its pear wood handle ensures durability no matter the heavy task at hand.
Specs
- Blade Type Clip Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Pear Wood/Brass
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Slip-Joint
- Blade Length (inches) 4.0
- Handle Length (inches) 5.0
8
Any outdoorsman needs a trusty spear point blade to make slicing and cutting easier and to do just about any tasks while in the great outdoors. This practical and robust piece from Perkin Knives is a must-have not just for its Damascus stainless steel blade but for its double folding knife feature. Most of all, it’s pretty compact to have around.
Specs
- Blade Type Spear Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Damascus Steel/Brass
- Sheath/Pouch N/A
- Lock Type Slip-Joint
- Blade Length (inches) 3.2
- Handle Length (inches) 4.2
9
Another magnificent piece from Perkin Knives that boasts a Damascus steel and brass handle, a dagger point blade, and a compact size for easy carry. This versatile folding pocket knife employs an inner liner lock mechanism for sturdy support when in use so you get the job done efficiently and safely.
Specs
- Blade Type Spear Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Damascus Steel/Brass
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 3.5
- Handle Length (inches) 4.5
10
For any tactical task, this custom-made piece boasts insane durability and penetration to pierce just about anything. At less than seven inches, you can take this folding pocket knife anywhere with you for just about any tasks.
Specs
- Blade Type Tanto Point
- Blade Material Damascus Steel
- Handle Material Damascus Steel
- Sheath/Pouch Yes
- Lock Type Liner
- Blade Length (inches) 2.9
- Handle Length (inches) 4.9
Why Purchase A Folding Pocket Knife?
Among the EDCs that are available for consumers, pockets knives are perhaps the most versatile gear one could have. In an emergency, these handy tools can mean life or death. Nevertheless, traditional fixed-blade types might be difficult to store. Thus, folding pocket knives present a solution that is both safe and more portable than conventional models.
Just like regular knives, there are several blade types and locking mechanisms that hold the blade in place. While most feature single cutting edge, there are those such as spear points that sport two. Likewise, there are various types of locking mechanisms.
Even though the primary function of a folding pocket knife is for cutting, some models are equipped with added functionalities. Serrated edges, bottle openers, and more that could rival a Swiss Army knife.
Conclusion
While browsing through the huge catalog of folding pocket knives, it’s clear that Perkin Knives offers a model that would appeal to every taste. Its collection of Damascus steel options with varying materials are perhaps some of the most visually stunning pieces we have seen.
Aside from the craftsmanship, the 59-62 HRC rating on the Rockwell scale means that buyers will own a durable blade. The metal is resistant to corrosion and stays sharp longer than regular steel. Overall, the retailer is a one-stop-shop for the finest blades that collectors should probably check out.