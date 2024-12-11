Location data is crucial before a design studio and construction company undertakes any project. The team needs to figure out the logistics, materials, and access to utilities for an optimal completion timeframe. Remote areas and those that are off-grid are extremely challenging, but BIG and Nokken are up to the task. The collaboration brings us the NKN-Softshell.

This modular structure is a clever platform that will appeal to those in the hospitality industry or event organizers. Setting up shelters in the middle of nowhere is a monumental endeavor. Regular pop-up tents are currently the most popular options for glamping, eco-friendly nature resorts, and other activities that take you far away from civilization.

Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) regularly comes up whenever groundbreaking architectural works are concerned. Meanwhile, Nokken is a European provider that “creates the most efficient & economic platform possible for hotel operators & landowners to start or diversify a retreat hospitality offering.” The NKN-Softshell is the resulting blueprint.

Both settled for a 195-square-foot structure ideal for personal use or as boutique accommodations. The frame uses lightweight yet robust timber to withstand exposure to the elements and dynamic changes in temperature. Wooden flooring also enhances the coziness of the NKN-Softshell’s interior.

A large sheet of canvas forms a protective cover and also aids with ventilation. Optional upgrades include a bedhead, cargo net, ladder, and more. The basic layout consists of an open floor plan with a bed, bedside tables, a sofa, and a small table with two seats. NKN-Softshell owners can pick from three canvas colors: Charcoal, Khaki, and Desert Tan.

Images courtesy of Nokken/Bjarke Ingels Group