When somebody wants to build a new home from the ground up, they usually want it to be as visually grand as it can get. To turn ideas into reality, any project requires talented professionals to get anything off the ground. Architect Omer Arbel is the visionary behind the 16 bespoke residences at Governors Point. Instead of attracting attention, these buildings are surprisingly inconspicuous.

The properties are all situated on a peninsula in Washington with panoramic vistas of the Salish Sea. Given the close proximity to nature, each coastal homesite needs to be as eco-friendly as possible. As such, the plans need to account for any restrictions, which is why every blueprint follows a 2,900-square-foot limit.

Meanwhile, the lot sizes are on average about 75,000 square feet. These allocations purportedly allow the firm to “keep buildings in appropriate scale with their surroundings.” Every structure that eventually stands in Governors Point will feature facades clad with timber.

Specifically, the construction is sourcing “tumbled cedar burl offcuts (a waste product from the local logging industry).” Along with concrete and metal, the wooden components form what looks like a collection of boulders. This practically guarantees each sea-facing volume of the Governors Point homes appears organic.

In fact, people who happen to be in the Governors Point area should find it difficult to spot one unless they know exactly what to look for. Elsewhere, adorning the spaces within are the same materials defining the exterior. Wood and concrete exude a bold yet welcoming atmosphere, while full-height glazing naturally illuminates the rooms by day.

