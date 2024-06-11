You no longer have to buy cheese slices when you have Zulay Kitchen’s Wire Cheese Slicer. You can manually adjust the thickness of the wire slicer so you can cut different sized cheese slices. Simply adjust the roller screws to dial in your preferred thickness and tighten the screws back up to begin slicing.

It can slice cheese from paper thin up to 1/4″ thick slices and can even handle cheese blocks up to 3.5″ wide. It provides consistent slices without breaking or crumbling. Likewise, this must-have kitchen gadget boasts a heavy duty build to withstand multiple cutting sessions.

Instead of plastic, Zulay Kitchen’s Wire Cheese Slicer boasts a one piece solid construction of zinc-aluminum alloy and uses 304 stainless steel wire for extra durability, rust resistance, and sturdiness. It even comes with an ergonomic design for comfortable cutting sessions all the way.

This slicer features a smooth large roller and an easy grip handle. Lay it flat on the cheese and use your fingers to adjust the roller. It comes in handy when you’re setting up a charcuterie board or prepping a grilled cheese sandwich. It effortlessly slices through pepper jack cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, brie, or provolone like butter.

Unfortunately, it’s not ideal to use on extra hard cheeses like grana padano, parmigiano reggiano, and pecorino romano. Zulay Kitchen’s Wire Cheese Slicer comes with two replacement stainless wire slicers and is available in different finishes. These include Copper, Silver, Gold, Gunmetal, Matte Black, Rose Gold, and White. Best of all, maintenance is a breeze. Simply handwash it with soap and water.

Images courtesy of Zulay Kitchen