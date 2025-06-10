The JURA J10 is a premium and expensive automatic coffee machine. But it’s worth the investment if you’re the type who frequents coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix. It brews 42 different hot and cold coffee-based beverages that can rival even the most impressive barista-quality java.

This machine makes the most luxurious bean-to-cup coffee with the touch of a button. It uses the brand’s Sweet Foam and Cold Brew technology to deliver both hot and cold drinks, and brews not just classic coffee but flavored ones too like those you buy from Starbucks. It can make espressos, flat whites, cappuccinos, lattes, and more, plus it even supports syrup-infused beverages .

The Sweet Foam function of the JURA J10 creates a finely textured milk foam which you can add flavor using the special syrup setting. You can choose the type and amount of syrup so you can customize the coffee flavor and intensity. The syrup is evenly distributed in the milk during the foaming process.

Meanwhile, JURA’s Cold Extraction Process replicates the traditional cold brew making process but without the refrigeration. Instead, it pulses cold water through freshly-ground coffee beans at a high pressure for precise immersion. This way, you still get the same flavor profile of cold brew.

But if you love the pure, bitter taste of freshly brewed coffee with its rich crema, then the JURA J10 ensures a consistent taste every time. It makes rich espresso thanks to a grinder that meticulously monitors the grind size consistency and an intuitive system that recommends the ideal temperature and extraction time for each drink.

Images courtesy of JURA