The 98% Water Purifier by Eunjung Jang and workplace 42 aims to elevate the home coffee brewing experience by using purified water to enrich the coffee flavor. It simplifies what could be a tedious process for some of making a simple drip coffee with its smart intuitive features.

The temperature, composition, and quantity of water all play a crucial role in the immersion and extraction process. Likewise, to the overall taste of the brew. The correct coffee grounds to water ratio and the ideal water temperature determine if you get a bland or burnt-tasting java.

Many coffee shops specifically use water designed to bring out the beans’ aroma. Even the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) offers guidelines for optimal water quality in coffee extraction. But going by the book is tedious even for a simple brew. This is where the 98% Water Purifier comes in handy.

Integrated into its sleek design are several components for a more refined coffee extraction. It has a scale, an intuitive brewing system, and a kinematic spout. It has an analog dial to adjust settings including the mode, roasting level, temperature (hot or cold), and water volume. Then an integrated touchscreen display on the dial lets you make the selection.

Meanwhile, the scale serves not just to weigh the beans but also activates the smart brewing system. Once attached to the 98% Water Purifier it automatically switches on the brewing process and recommends the optimal water amount according to the weight of the beans.

Moreover, the scale measures both extraction time and volume with high precision during the brewing process. Then coffee comes out via the kinematic spout, which rotates to mimic the swirling movement when making pour-over coffee. The 98% Water Purifier lets you craft personalized coffee in the comfort of your home. It’s available in six colorways inspired by coffee from light caramel to deep espresso:

Images courtesy of Eunjung Jang/workplace 42