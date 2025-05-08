ANAORI Kakugama is an innovative cooking tool that can grill, fry, simmer, steam, and poach. Yet, it lacks that utilitarian aesthetic common in most modern kitchen appliances. Instead, it beautifully merges Japanese tradition with contemporary design and advanced materials.

It relies on the natural power of solid carbon graphite to elevate the essence of each ingredient and preserve their nutrients. It comes in an elegant cubic shape that accumulates heat in all four edges for even and efficient heating that also reduces chances of scorched or overcooked food.

Notably, there are no handles to maintain the tool’s sleek aesthetics. Instead, ANAORI Kakugama has slits on the sides to open and close the outer lid that also doubles as a grill pan on its interior face. This side has grooves for grilling and for trapping oil drops.

Meanwhile, the inner lid is made from fragrant Japanese cypress, which gives dishes a subtle, earthy aroma reminiscent of the Japanese countryside. The lid isn’t just for aesthetics with its structure that minimizes warping. It also plays a vital role in taste preservation and prevention of food rot caused by water droplets. It’s a water-resistant material that absorbs steam and drippings. It also helps control the amount of water and temperature and regulate humidity.

Inside, ANAORI Kakugama revisits the imo-gata (rounded bottom) shape inherent of the traditional Japanese hagama pot. The shape ensures uniform heat distribution through continuous convection, which can’t be achieved through steel, aluminum, or cast iron material. Moreover, Kakugama has three layers of ceramic coating inside and outside made with materials naturally produced by fire. Hence, it is healthy as it doesn’t emit toxic gas even at high temperatures.

Images courtesy of ANAORI