ZTE has definitely come a long way as one of the many Chinese Android OEMs out there. There was a time when only HTC and Samsung mattered with it comes to Google’s mobile operating system. These days, the Shenzen-based telecommunications outfit has amassed a huge following courtesy of its gaming-centric smartphones. Now, it’s entering the Android tablet space with the Nubia Pad 3D AI.

When against industry giants like Apple and Samsung, your slate needs to have a unique selling point. Thankfully, ZTE’s latest entry has a cool gimmick which places it in a unique position. So far, the best-selling Android tablet still hails from South Korea, with the likes of Xiaomi and Lenovo as its biggest competitors.

What the Nubia Pad 3D AI does differently is provide users with a display that produces a 3D effect without the aid of any special accessories. When we heard about this, the first thing that came to mind was the doomed Hydrogen One and the subsequently cancelled Hydrogen Two from RED.

As noted by the product page, the 12.4” IPS LCD screen can switch between standard, or 3D. The resolution is listed at a crisp 2560 x 1600 with a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. To produce immersive visuals, ZTE integrates a proprietary DLB layer supplied by Leia.

The feature is further enhanced by the stereoscopic 3D cameras on the front (8-megapixel) and back (16-megapixel) of the tablet. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence and cutting-edge software convert 2D images to 3D in real-time. Audio comes from a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. At the heart of every Nubia Pad 3D AI tablet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 9,070 mAh battery.

Images courtesy of ZTE