Zoltan Pali, co-founder of Los Angeles-based firm SPF: a, recently completed a contemporary residence in the city’s tony Bel-Air neighborhood. The 7,180-sq. ft residence sits over an acre of land built into the hillside along 1101 Stradella Road and boasts mesmerizing ocean, city, and mountain views.

The home is on the market for a whopping $14 million and rightfully so given what it has to offer. It’s a three-story property that offers plenty of free-flowing, open-plan spaces. Its paned, curved facade is already eye-catching with its distinct, monolithic design. But from the back of the house you can see that like the rest of Pali’s projects, no expense was spared in the construction of this house (both interior and exterior).

Aside from sourcing only the finest materials for the 1101 Stradella Road home, the interior design is also as magnificent as its scenic surroundings. Glazed walls offer natural light and uninterrupted views of the scenery. Meanwhile, a wrap-around terrace is accessible in nearly every room of the house.

Outside is an infinity-edge pool with a spa and a deck overlooking the city and mountains. There is plenty of space to entertain from the covered patio overlooking the pool to the vast rooftop deck. This four-bedroom house presents an effortless indoor-outdoor flow and showcases a modern chef’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances. It has an indoor elevator and a formal dining and living room all lined with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The most prominent part of the 1101 Stradella Road home is the master bedroom. It has a private terrace, a secluded living area, a massive walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub and large windows.

Images courtesy of Compass