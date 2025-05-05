The majestic Blue Ocean Dome is a great example of sustainable architecture. Renowned Japanese architect Shigeru Ban designed the pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka using recyclable materials. These include laminated bamboo, carbon fiber-reinforced plastic tubes, and his signature building material, cardboard tubes.

Situated just outside The Grand Ring, the structure consists of three functional domes. Dome A, built using laminated bamboo, serves as the entrance. Ban says Japanese building regulations prohibit using natural bamboo. But with laminated bamboo, they can control the quality, strength, and durability.

Meanwhile, Dome B serves as the central dome and relies on carbon-reinforced plastic tubes for its structural integrity. Ban chose this material, commonly used in aerospace and automotive industries, to eliminate the need for concrete piles for its foundation. This choice reduces environmental impact and allows for easy disassembly of the Blue Ocean Dome after the expo.

“I made my building using carbon-reinforced plastic, which weighs less than the soil we removed for the foundation, which means we don’t need any concrete piles. The construction period also becomes shorter, so this is really a new way of using carbon fiber for the building industry,” Ban explains.

Then, a molecular-like framework of cardboard tubes forms Dome C, which serves as the exit. Dome A and B of the Blue Ocean Dome are covered with polycarbonate skin. They host exhibits by designer Kenya Hara, who also oversaw the interior design for both domes. The exhibits, including an immersive 360-degree film projection, highlight the importance of the world’s oceans and raise awareness about their conservation.

Images courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects