Zodiac is commemorating its 140th anniversary this year and it’s doing so with a special version of its diver’s watch. The model in question here made its debut at the 1953 Baselworld watch fair. This is the Super Sea Wolf Pro Diver Titanium – a limited-edition release that’s ready to accompany you into the depths.

Although most modern diver’s watches come in various colorways, vibrant offerings like this Super Sea Wolf Pro Diver Titanium tend to stand out more. The timepiece flaunts a 42 mm x 50 mm x 14 mm round titanium case. Zodiac also uses the lightweight yet tough metal for the case back and rotating bezel.

We like that the satin polish of its surfaces further accentuates the muted aesthetic of everything else except for a few other elements. The transparent bezel insert shows indices in black against a phosphorescent seafoam green backdrop.

Protecting the black sunburst dial is a domed sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. In combination with the screw-down crown and solid engraved case back, the watch boasts a 1,000-foot depth rating. This exceptional reliability means more exciting adventures await!

Next, the bright orange flange holds the minute track and adds more contrast to the Super Sea Wolf Pro Diver Titanium. Applied hour markers and hands all have Super-LumiNova to further aid in low-light visibility both above and below the water.

Governing its three-hand complication is a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic caliber. The Super Sea Wolf Pro Diver Titanium is paired to a seven-link titanium bracelet with a butterfly deployant closure. To make it an even sweeter deal, Zodiac throws in an extra black fabric strap with orange trims.

