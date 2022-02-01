Winter is the season that unlocks more fun activities for people who love the adrenaline rush. You can head up to your favorite resort to ski, snowboard, ride a sled, and more. Meanwhile, the rest who crave a challenge can also check out sections that are not normally serviced by motorized lifts. Do so worry-free as the PL1 from Zoa Engineering handles the rest.

Unless you love the backbreaking climb back up the slopes, it’s best to stick to the regular areas that everyone else uses. However, those who can’t contain their adventurous spirits seek fresh powder that begs to be carved. Zoa Engineering’s gadget turns that into a worthwhile endeavor.

The portable rope tow measures 13.5” x 5.2” x 5″ and only weighs 10.5 lbs. To make it even easier to stow away when not in use, the handles are removable. The PL1 is a powerful tool that can fit inside your backpack. It features a patent-pending system to keep snowboarders and skiers happy all day long.

Before the convenience can begin, there are a couple of steps to take to unlock its functionality. It requires an initial trek up the hill or mountain. At the top, look for a sturdy anchor point (preferably a tree) and secure a durable rope or paracord around it. Drop the line as you head down, and it should be ready.

Just hook up the PL1, engage the switch, and hold on. Depending on the weight of the user, a full charge can last up to 3,730 feet at a 15-degree slope. The maximum supported weight is 280 lbs. As of this writing, Zoa Engineering’s crowdfunding project already is at $87,733. This puts it already beyond the $39,254 goal with 77 backers and 24 days to go.

Images courtesy of Zoa Engineering