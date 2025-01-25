Consumer electronics companies rely on a global supply chain to provide the crucial components needed for portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and more. Usually, these need chips, screens, and batteries. The most important among these is the power source. At CES 2025, the tech industry was introduced to the Flint Paper Battery.

We’ve come a long way since the lead-acid types of batteries as engineers strive to create greener alternatives. Single-use options are out of the question when it comes to sustainability, but so are many modern rechargeable alternatives. However, the Paper Battery is potentially a game-changer if it ever becomes commercially available.

To date, manufacturers still use nickel metal hydride (NiMH), nickel-cadmium (NiCad), lithium polymer (Li-Po), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) types. Although there are newer and more promising technologies, there are questionable when it comes to end-of-life disposal. Meanwhile, Flint claims its product is “safe, sustainable, and scalable.”

The so-called Paper Battery hopes to address depleting resources, fire hazards, high costs, and environmental impact. As the press materials state, it uses a proprietary water-based system along with non-toxic materials to minimize the overall carbon footprint. If what they say holds true, users can eventually dispose of these by recycling and composting the components.

Since there are no volatile chemicals or flammable materials, the Paper Battery should be extremely reliable in various scenarios. Flint even points out no thermal runaway, overcharging, and explosions. There are plenty of potential applications that can benefit from these characteristics. We hope to see more innovations like this in the near future.

Images courtesy of Flint