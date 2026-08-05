The ZKSCool CoolHeat is a smart storage box for meals and medicine, offering cooling and heating modes in a compact, hand-carry footprint. It’s an insulated box equipped with professional temperature-control technology. It protects temperature-sensitive essentials such as medicine and food, keeping them warm or cold as needed.

It lets you adjust the temperature down to 2°C or heat it to 80°C to cater to different needs. Essentially, it’s a 1.2L cooler, a heated lunch box, and a medical storage case in one. It runs on advanced semiconductor cooling and intelligent temperature management that continuously monitor and adjust the internal environment to maintain the ideal temperature.

As a medicinal storage box, CoolHeat provides active temperature control for insulin, GLP-1 medications, and other temperature-sensitive medications. It can hold up to 12 insulin pens inside. The 200ml CoolCup (temperature of 2°C to 28°C) slotted at the lid also holds an extra insulin pen or a GLP-1.

Meanwhile, as a lunchbox, it provides active cooling by automatically removing heat to maintain a controlled environment that keeps food fresh and tastier, such as salads, fruit, dairy, and seafood. It also actively heats food to 80°C, like using a microwave. Its intelligent temperature-control system continuously monitors internal conditions and adjusts the cooling/ heating output to stay close to your selected temperature throughout the day.

This way, it reduces the constant manual adjustments. Conveniently, an integrated Apple Find My helps locate your CoolHeat incase you lose, misplace, or accidentally leave it behind. Both the lunchbox and CoolCup run on rechargeable batteries, with additional DC input for the box.

Images courtesy of ZKSCool