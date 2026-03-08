Brushing your teeth two or three times a day helps keep the cavities away. But such a monotonous routine can become boring. This is where the Y-Brush Halo makes it interesting. Unveiled at CES 2026, it’s an AI-powered smart sonic toothbrush that does more than retain those pearly whites. It also gives an insight into your overall health.

It cleans the entire mouth in just 20 seconds while monitoring your health using breath analysis. It turns daily oral care into a health monitoring ritual using SmartNose, an integrated connected sensor that analyzes breath biomarkers in real time.

Y-Brush Halo detects over 300 biomarkers—including indicators for gum disease and those related to systemic health conditions. The sensor scans your breath for specific volatile organic compounds linked to diabetes, liver disease, and more.

It does more than clean the mouth, but also doubles as a “diagnostic” tool. The toothbrush glows white if your breath is clear. But it lights up in various colors to signify a potential problem, like purple for diabetes.

Y-Brush Halo collects and delivers the data to your phone via a companion app. The app shows alerts and indicators in real time and is able to send the data directly to the dentist for further analysis.

Moreover, Y-Brush Halo uses a patented Y-shaped brush head comprised of 35,000 soft nylon bristles. With the help of sonic vibration technology, brushing the teeth is quick and effortless. It takes ten seconds for the upper jaw and another ten for the lower part. It makes brushing the teeth more interesting and turns the ritual into an anticipated health check up right in the comfort of your bathroom.

