There are several ways to prepare coffee: brewed, espresso, drip, siphon, cold brew, and more. But the nitro cold brew gives a creamier, sweeter, and smoother coffee texture that’s sure to please the palate of mixed-flavored coffee lovers. On the downside, it’s costly and mostly available in cafes as it requires external gas cylinders. But the Nitropop Pro gives it a domesticated approach so you can enjoy the drink at home.

This machine makes cartridge-free nitro cold brew with a push of a button. It has a built-in nitrogen generator with advanced PSA technology that provides fresh nitrogen on demand. It extracts high-purity nitrogen (≥99.5%) directly from the air.

The PSA technology in the Nitropop Pro uses a special filter material that ensures only nitrogen from the collected oxygen is used in making the brew. The filter separates and concentrates food-grade nitrogen and delivers it straight to your drink in seconds. It boasts a strong 500kPa nitrogen boost to full infuse your cold brew and deliver a thick, silky foam.

The process is fairly simple. Just pour your cold brew into its 500ml volume canister, close the lid, then load it to the machine’s foldable spout. Press the power button and you wait seconds for the magic to happen. This machine makes 5 to 8 cups of nitrogen cold brew per batch.

Moreover, the Nitropop Pro works with other beverages too including wine and cocktails, juices, mocktails, and beer. Conveniently, it runs on a USB-C rechargeable 4000mAh battery, is compact, and lightweight at just 2.7kg, which means you can take it anywhere with you.

