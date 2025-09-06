A day of going without coffee spells trouble for the coffee addict: headache, irritability, fuzzy brain, and more. It’s easy to grab a cup while indoors or in the urban jungle. But it’s a different story when outdoors during camping or hiking, where brewing a cup requires special tools. Unless, you have an automated coffee machine with you designed for outdoor use, like the ingenious Brevvo.

Built with the active lifestyle in mind, this portable brewer easily makes eight to 16 cups of hot brew and supports both ground and coffee pods/capsules. It also makes a rich cup of espresso from its 20bar extraction pump seamlessly integrated into its compact and sleek design.

Brevvo is a professional coffee maker offering the same functionality as industrial-sized coffee machines. Yet, it’s downsized for convenience and on-the-go coffee experience. Its flask-like shape features two parts: a movable top that hosts the touch controls and opens outwards to reveal a spout underneath.

Meanwhile, the water reservoir underneath the top comes with its own lid for double protection from outside contaminants. This portable coffee machine comes with detachable durable filter baskets that attach to the spout. The touch interface lets you pick coffee type and press the brew button to start the extraction. The machine makes audible beeps with every press on the touch control panel.

Brevvo runs on a rechargeable battery that can also charge mobile devices so you stay connected even while outdoors. Durable, sleek, leakproof, this coffee maker can be used outdoors, in the office, at home, or anywhere else to satisfy your caffeine fix.

Images courtesy of Brevvo