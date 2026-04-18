Not one to sit idly by while its fellow South Korean marque grows its presence in the aftermarket camper conversion scene, Kia has an ideal platform of its own. The build comes from Sussex Campervans and not only encourages outdoor adventures. According to the spec sheet, the Kingfisher is also an eco-friendly alternative to traditional motorhomes.

After showcasing a preliminary iteration of the RV last month, a production unit is now ready for the public. The donor model is a PV5 all-electric van that then receives a series of customizations to make it ready for worry-free off-grid stays. Owners can finally say goodbye to nasty emissions since this bad boy is all about sustainability.

As long as Kingfisher buyers have no intention of using propane, wood, and other combustibles for heating or cooking, then their carbon footprint is virtually non-existent. Packing a 71.2 kWh battery, WLTP rating places the range at around 258 miles on a full charge. It reportedly takes roughly 30 minutes to get from 10 percent to 80 percent charge.

Plus, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability means we can directly hook up our appliances or devices without issues. It looks like the pop-up roof is exclusively for better headroom. Sleeping accommodations, meanwhile, are a convertible bench/bed. As for meal preparation, the cabin features a side kitchen configuration.

Sussex Campervans even throws in a microwave/air fryer, dual induction hobs, and a 50-liter fridge/freezer. The Kingfisher then accounts for all-season comfort courtesy of roof ventilation, double-glazed windows, and blackout blinds. Finally, each RV boasts official warranty coverage from Kia, as noted by the shop.

Images courtesy of Sussex Campervans