All-season road adventures in a truck need a camper that offers comfort and weather protection for extended off-grid living. One that easily transforms the back of the truck into a secure cabin of sorts, like the new Kimbo 8.

It’s a full-size truck camper that offers more space, capability, and flexibility without sacrificing durability, simplicity, and repairability. It has more room to move around comfortably, featuring a larger integrated layout with defined living zones.

The Kimbo 8 is factory-installed, warranted, and ready to use on day one. This way, you can get right down to rest or sleep after hours behind the wheel. Speaking of rest, this camper accommodates a queen-size mattress in a loft area.

Moreover, it offers an optional bunk module for flexible sleeping. It can fit a 6.5-foot bed on top of the open tailgate or an 8-foot bed with the tailgate closed. Meanwhile, other features include a fully enclosed wet bath with a cassette toilet and an indoor shower. It also has an improved kitchen space with a convertible dinette.

The Kimbo 8 is an all-weather camping boasting a robust riveted aluminum shell reinforced with hemming. It also has R10 insulation for cold-weather protection. Meanwhile, power comes from a standard electrical system with a 2-kWh, 12-V lithium battery, a 240-W Renogy solar panel setup, integrated wiring, and a shore power hookup. Optional add-ons include an inverter and Starlink prewiring. The Kimbo 8 weighs at an estimated 1,275 lb (578 kg) dry.

Images courtesy of Kimbo Living