Revered outdoor gear brand Snow Peak has launched its first-ever rooftop tent called the Field Rise. Similar to other products from the brand, it too offers portability, durability, and functionality, in an unconventional design. It uses an inflatable air frame instead of a hard shell, which makes it lightweight and compatible with a broad range of cars and trucks, especially those with lower roof load ratings.

The airframe design means easy setup without the need for dismantling. It truly lives up to its name, as it “rises” in minutes using any handheld pump. The tent deploys effortlessly from a compact, soft-shell package with PVC coating for water and wind resistance. The tent itself is unfoldable by pulling out and lowering the extendable ladder, and its parts are removable for easy after-sales maintenance.

Snow Peak’s Field Rise rooftop tent offers wind and rain protection from its durable double-wall construction. The shell also reduces condensation caused by temperature differences. Similar to traditional rooftop tents, it features a generous front entrance and mesh windows on the remaining three sides for ventilation and natural lighting.

The added six-foot tarp, which comes with 210cm long tarp poles, serves as a secondary shelter or an ideal place to set up an outdoor kitchen or dining area. Moreover, the interior of the tent has a dedicated mud room for shoes and dirty gear. It also doubles as a compact space to enjoy coffee or tea while in the comfort of the tent.

Details are still scarce on Snow Peak’s Field Rise rooftop tent, including its interior height or specific dimensions. Renders suggest that it can accommodate two adults comfortably inside.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak