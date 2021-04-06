A good multi-tool always comes in handy for any outdoor activity. Whether you’re out camping, trekking, or even fishing, it’s always a good idea to have reliable utility gear. But pair that with a fire starter and you’ve got yourself the Zippo Surefire Multi-tool.

This keychain multi-tool has everything you need to set up a campfire with its built-in flint wheel ignition and provided fire paracord. The wheel and flint create a spark in almost any weather condition. When you have something combustible on hand to use with the spark then you should be set.

However, the Zippo Surefire Multi-tool has got you covered regardless. The wax-coated paracord, which measures 15 inches long, provides a frayed strand that you can start a fire with. If the need arises for more flame or heat, then you can make use of the added cutting tools.

This utility gear gives you a double-cut saw blade and a 420 high-carbon steel cutting tool to make wood fuel. The foldable tinder grater even helps with preparing wood shavings. When the fire is up, then it’s time to relax and pop a bottle of drink with the added bottle opener. This tool also has a flathead screwdriver and bail.

The Zippo Surefire Multi-tool can store up to two extra flints and starts up to 15 fires at one-inch long flint or 12 fires at 3cms each. For portability, it has a built-in attachment point for a paracord or carabiner. It is just the right size to fit comfortably in the hands at 1.14 inches long and 3.60 inches wide and lightweight at 3.61 ounces.

Images courtesy of Zippo