Zippo is all about giving you warmth: be it by lighting fires through its collection of lighters or through electrical means. The Zippo Heatbank 9s, to be exact, provides a quick way to warm our hands sans the need for winter gloves or the flame.

This is basically a hand warmer that runs on a rechargeable 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery. On a full charge, it gives you nine hours of warmth with built-in head indicator lights that tell you when it’s time to refuel. It also comes with light guides for the temperature settings. There are six to choose from up to 120°F / 50°C so you can pick your desired comfortable warmness depending on your environment.

The Zippo Heatbank 9s not only works as a portable hand warmer. It also doubles as a mobile power bank with its built-in USB port. It can sufficiently charge cameras, MP3 players, mobile phones, tablets, and other portable electric gadgets.

This device even offers ambidextrous use because of its dual-sided heating feature. So regardless of how you hold it, it will still warm your hands. Better yet, you can hold it with both hands for efficient warmth.

The Zippo Heatbank 9s is perfect for extended outdoor activities or staying warm indoors where a heater is not available. It’s compact to have around since it fits in your pocket at a travel-friendly size of 4.88″ h x 2.38″ w x 0.95″ d. It is also lightweight at only 5.52 ounces. It also comes in six colors including champagne, silver, green, blue, orange, and black.

