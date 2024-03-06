Now you have a good reason to bring out your old unused Zippo lighter and bring it back to service with the Zippo Bit Safe Lighter Insert. It serves as a unique bit holder and screwdriver in one, making it a compact everyday carry tool.

This is Zippo lighter with a twist. It packs a functional screwdriver into your favorite Zippo lighter case. Simply remove the 4-in-1 insert from your Zippo windproof lighter case and quickly and easily choose between the onboard flathead and Torx screwdriver bits or the Phillips screwdriver.

The Zippo Bit Safe Lighter Insert comes in a rugged construction and has durable steel screwdriver bits. These include #1 Phillips, #2 Phillips, #2 Flat and T20 Torx heads. The bits stay in place during use on the magnetic, hex-shaped bit holder located where the flame usually would come out in a traditional Zippo lighter.

This insert fits all classic Zippo lighter cases but not the Slim or the 1935 Replica cases. There are three magnetic slots on the underside that can store bits when not in use.

The Zippo Bit Safe Lighter Insert gives is just the right size to fit nicely in the pocket and provides enough space for a secure grip during use. It measures 1.43″ wide and 2.14″ long and weighs just 1.76 oz. This makes a wonderful gift and a good substitute for your multitool bits, especially if you don’t want to carry the bulky ones. Plus, it looks cool, the bits you can customize according to your needs, and comes with the famous Zippo “click” sound.

Images courtesy of Zippo