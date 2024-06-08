Are you in need of high-quality and rugged optics for outdoor recreation? If so, a household name that comes to mind is usually Leica, and rightfully so. However, their products are always priced on the premium side. Luckily, there are alternatives if you are not the brand-conscious type. Nocs Provisions’ catalog includes options like this Field Tube.

This SKU is the ideal model when portability is at the top of the list. Available in 8×32 and 10×32 versions, each comes in three cool colorways. Nocs Provisions prefers vibrant hues instead of the darker shades the competition seems to stick with. Take your pick from Banana Slug, Coral, Corsican, Oxblood Maroon, Paydirt, and Ponderosa.

Aside from this attractive appearance, the Field Tube flaunts the signature topographical patterns on the optical tube. Not only does it impart a stylish finish to the enclosure, but also enhances your grip. Most monocular telescopes are typically adorned with a texture akin to that of leather, which definitely has its fair share of fans,

Nevertheless, Nocs Provisions is not one to go with the flow as it disrupts the conventional concept of what these optical instruments should look like. Other notable features of the Field Tube are the oversized focus wheel, medical-grade thermoplastic frame, and IPX7 waterproofing.

The lens boasts anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings alongside the nitrogen-filled internal chambers. These ensure top-notch performance and crystal-clear images viewed through your Field Tube. For the user’s comfort, the twist-up eyecup can be extended or retracted effortlessly. Finally, Nocs Provisions provides a “No-Matter-What” lifetime warranty on all their optics.

Images courtesy of Nocs Provisions