The Nordic Rucksack is a stylish and sturdy companion for your outdoor adventures. Part of &SONS’ new Mountain Range, this backpack is crafted with endurance in mind, aptly so as it pays tribute to the fearless, adventurous spirit of those who have ventured into the rugged, snowy ranges of the world.

It’s crafted from 100% cotton canvas and coated with wax for added durability. It features a roll-top opening secured by a classic flannel check clip closure for quick and easy access of its contents, front leather pockets, and branded snaps. Inside, is a dedicated sleeve for a laptop with a max size of 16.5″.

Moreover, &SONS’ Nordic Rucksack has adjustable bungee cords to secure loose items, ensuring they are within easy reach. Meanwhile, a base lash tab offers more storage options and works well to keep a rolled blanket on hand. Of course, hydration is important when it comes to any outdoor adventure. As such, this backpack offers side bottle pockets with sturdy webbing straps. It’s also built to feel comfortable and keep the load off your back and shoulders with webbing tape on the straps and a sternum strap for even load distribution.

&SONS’ Nordic Rucksack is also designed to fit seamlessly on your back for a comfortable travel. It’s at a height of 24.8″ with an opening width of 14.6″ while its shoulder strap measures 18.3″ long and 2.6″ wide. This sturdy gear “embodies the spirit of trailblazing heritage, while remaining innovative and stylish.” Its combination of functionality and classic aesthetics is a homage to the rugged charm of the mountains.

