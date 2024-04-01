If you value your laptop as much as you value your life, then you should be very particular when it comes to their storage. Getting your hands on a laptop bag that guarantees durable and safe protection is an investment. We’re not just talking about padded interiors but also tough-as-nails exteriors, like DSPTCH’s RND Laptop Sling Bag.

This is DSPTCH’s take on a lightweight and sleek soft case but built to handle all the bumps and scratches. It boasts a shell made from 5oz Dyneema Composite Fabric accented by nylon Gridstop fabric for its semi-opaque quick-access front pocket. Dyneema is dubbed the “world’s strongest man-made fiber” and touted to be up to 15x stronger than steel on a weight for weight basis.

Using Dyneema on the DSPTCH RND Laptop Sling Bag makes it extremely durable and resistant to scratches, abrasions, wears, and tears. It is also waterproof and very lightweight. Meanwhile, the interior is fully padded with closed cell foam for added protection and lined with 410D Nylon Packcloth fabric with DWR coating to prevent unwanted scratches on your laptop and keep moisture at bay.

Likewise, the main interior compartment offers storage for a smaller tablet or notebook via a spacer mesh divider. The exterior front compartment holds three elastic pen slots and a carabiner clip.

The DSPTCH RND Laptop Sling Bag comes with rotating leather strap mounts and a 1″ Fidlock Quick Release Shoulder Sling Strap for over the shoulder carry. It is available in different colorways and in 14″ and 16″ versions, with the former weighing 0.36 kg. and the latter, 0.41 kg.

Images courtesy of DSPTCH