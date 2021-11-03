The Ziedlejas Spa and Wellness Resort offers independent spas and cabins built alongside grassy fields and forests. The resort aims to provide space to relax while surrounded by beautiful natural scenery that also includes an expansive pond.

Latvian architecture studio Open AD designed the cabins and spas with natural elements for a harmonious relationship with its environment. There are three cabins for overnight stays made from Corten steel and glass and they sit dotted across a sloping site overlooking the pond. There are two steam rooms: the Glass Sauna and the Smoke Room. The first one sits at the base, dug into the hill, and also overlooks the pond. It has charred wooden planks, Corten steel for the parapet, and a couple of chimneys that protrude from the hillside.

Meanwhile, the second sauna is found in a nearby wooded area and harks back to the traditional sauna with its charred log construction, topped with a weathered-steel roof. It has a seating area on the front overlooking the pond perfect for keeping warm on summer days. The cabins and the saunas have glazed windows that provide uninterrupted views of the natural topography.

The expansive area outside can even double as a camping ground. Moreover, the Ziedlejas Spa and Wellness Resort, located in the town of Sigulda, Latvia, is minimalist in style and design. The interior creates a “clutter-free” space by using foldaway beds, floor pop-up tables, and bathrooms tucked into Corten-clad sections for privacy. Furniture pieces are also minimalist but provide a luxurious feel without depending on a high budget.

Images courtesy of Open AD studio